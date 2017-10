Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s proposed ratification as manager of the Kerry senior footballers will not now happen until Wednesday.

Due to the severe weather forecast the County Committee meeting scheduled for tonight has been put back for 48 hours.

Fitzmaurice has been proposed for a further two-year term which would keep him in charge for the next 3 seasons.

The AGM of Coiste Scor Ciarrai, due to take place Wednesday, has been put back to November 1st.