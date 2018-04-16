Eamonn Fitzmaurice Hoping To Have Fully Fit Squad In The Next Couple Of Weeks

Eamonn Fitzmaurice hopes to have a fully fit squad in the next couple of weeks.

The Kerry football manager has given an update on the injury progression of the likes of Killian Young and James O’Donoghue.

Fitzmaurice, as part of an hour long interview to go out on Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk programme tonight, has also confirmed the return to the panel of Kieran Donaghy, Donnchadh Walsh and Anthony Maher.

He firstly speaks about James O'Donoghue

