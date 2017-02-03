Eamon Pelican, Moyvane South, Moyvane & late of Kilcolman Arda, Co. Limerick.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel this evening from 6pm to 7.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane. Requiem mass will take place tomorrow Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

