Eamon O Brien, O’Rahilly’s Villas, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4.15 to 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

