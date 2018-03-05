Éamon Carmody, Ballyduff, Knocknagoshel.

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel tomorrow Tuesday (March 6th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church Knocknagoshel.  Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

