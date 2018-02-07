Council refutes claims it’s to blame for Moyvane land line problems
Kerry County Council has refuted claims that it's to blame for land line problems in Moyvane. Eir say they've a cable fault in the area,...
27 patients on trolleys at UHK
27 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. That's up from 22 patients yesterday. According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation 580 people...
Bird flu detected in dead White-Tailed Sea Eagle
A white-tailed sea eagle, found dead in County Tipperary, has tested positive for the H5N6 strain of bird flu. The bird was found dead on...
The Global Village – February 6th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/06-Feb-2018_TGV.mp3
The Eagles The Definitive – February 06th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/06-Feb-2018_TD.mp3
Alcohol Cost My Son His Life – February 6th, 2018
It’s taken more than two years for the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill to get through the Seanad. Debate is now due to start in...