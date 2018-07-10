€87,500 allocated under Arts Grant Funding in Kerry

Funding of over €87,000 is to go to artists and arts organisations in Kerry.

The money is being allocated under the Arts Grant Funding, which is a new Art’s Council scheme.

A total of €6.8 million will be given to 116 arts organisations nationwide.





The Kerry beneficiaries are the Cill Rialaig Project artists’ support in Ballinskelligs, which is to get €72,500, while €15,000 is going to the Irish language magazine Feasta.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin is welcoming the announcement.