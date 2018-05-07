Over €850,000 spent on free legal aid in Kerry last year

Over €850,000 was spent on free legal aid in Kerry last year.

A Supreme Court ruling in a 1976 case determined that the right to criminal legal aid is, in most cases, a constitutional right.

The Department of Justice says free legal aid may be granted in certain circumstances for the defence of persons of insufficient means in criminal proceedings.

In order to receive free legal aid, an applicant must prove that he or she has insufficient means to pay for legal representation themselves.

In 2015, €933,000 was spent in Kerry on free legal aid, while in 2016 this rose to over €1 million euro (1,049,733).

There was a decrease in 2017, when nearly €852,000 (851,901) was spent under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme for cases in the county.