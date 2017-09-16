Over €780,000 allocated to Irish language assistant schemes in Kerry Gaeltachtaí

Over three quarters of a million euro is to be allocated to Kerry based Muintearas Teo and Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne to enable them to run Scéim na gCúntóirí Teanga – the Irish Language Assistants Scheme – for the 2017/2018 school year.

Minister for the Gaeltacht Joe McHugh announced the allocation this week of €784,442.

Under this scheme Irish language assistants who are fluent Irish speakers provide support in Gaeltacht schools.

A review of the scheme is set to take place in the coming months in line with the Policy for Gaeltacht Education.

67 assistants are employed under the auspices of Muintreas Teo and 28 under Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne who each will received over €551,000 and €232,000 respectively.