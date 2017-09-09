€77,400 to futureproof against flooding sanctioned for Currow

The Minister with special responsibility for flooding has confirmed funding of €77,400 for works in Currow.

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief Kevin Boxer Moran, who visited Kerry over the summer, confirmed the funding for ‘urgent and necessary works’ to the embankments at the Brown Flesk in Currow.

The works, at a location adjacent to the village, are aimed at preventing future flooding.

Independent TDs Danny Healy Rae and Michael Healy Rae have welcomed the announcement.