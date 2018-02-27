€750,000 for Kerry projects and groups announced under 2018 Community Support Fund

Kerry County Council has announced €750,000 in funding for community groups and projects under the Community Support Fund for 2018.

Under this year’s fund €112,250 has been allocated to Killarney Municipal District; €81,248 to Tralee MD; €64,452 to the South & West and €62,452 to the Listowel Municipal Disrict.

255 groups and projects will receive €320,000 under the fund this year.

€430,000 is being retained for strategic projects at municipal district level and to support projects previously supported by town councils. Funding will be used to co-fund projects in receipt of grants from other sources. Councillors met yesterday to decide on the allocations, acknowledging the voluntary work of community groups.

Five categories of support are targeted this year: growing and sustaining communities; Tidy Towns initiatives and amenities; sport and physical activity; economic innovation, tourism, festivals and events.