€727,000 funding for Local Improvement Schemes in Kerry

727,000 in funding has been allocated for Local Improvement Schemes in Kerry.

The money will allow for the repair and improvement of small roads and laneways leading to local people’s homes and businesses that are not under the normal maintenance of the councils.

The scheme will also support improvements in private roads that lead to public amenities such as beaches or lakes.

Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil, and Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae are welcoming the announcement.

Kerry’s allocation is the fifth highest in the country; Co Cork is to receive the largest amount at €1 million.