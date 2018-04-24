€727,000 allocated for upgrades on 33 rural Kerry roads

Almost three quarters of a million euro has been allocated to upgrade 33 rural roads in Kerry.

€727,000 in funding has been allocated to Kerry County Council by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, with funding for 33 roads confirmed by Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin.

A number of rural roads around the county have received significant allocations.

€42,668 will enable improvements at Maulykevane, Headford with €39,066 allocated for Knockaderry, Farranfore.

A section of road at Shanara Lower Kilgobnait has been allocated €36,537 with Gortlehar and Gortnaboul, Kenmare receiving €31,122 and €27,609 respectively.

€31,829 will go towards improvements at Meelick, Kilgarven; Corkaboy, Keel has been allocated €32,778; €31,645 goes to Alohert, Beaufot and €21,284 will be utilised on the road in Farna, Castlemaine.

€28,701 will go towards road improvements at Dromin, Listowel; €27,614 has been allocated to Billouragh, Listowel and €21,447 to Ralappane, Tarbert.

€25,601 and €27,018 will assist improvements in Derryleigh and Lomanagh, Sneem; €21,417 goes to Ballinorig, Causeway; €22,070 to Kilbane, Ballymacelligott; €20,885 for Scart, Knocknagoshel and €20,207 for the road at Glounageenty, Ballymac, Tralee.

Seanad Leas-Cathaoirleach, Killarney Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan welcomed the €80,000 allocated in the Killarney area on roads in Aughacureen, Droumduhig and Kilbrean.

The full list of roads in Kerry to receive allocations is as follows: