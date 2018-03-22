€600,000 allocated for flood defence works in Kerry

€600,000 has been allocated for flood defence works in Kerry.

The funding was announced today by Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief, Kevin Boxer Moran.

Kerry TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae, and Junior Minister Brendan Griffin, have welcomed the funding.

The issue of coastal erosion in Rossbeigh has been highlighted by public representatives in recent times.

It’s been claimed up to twenty acres of sand dunes have been washed away in recent months and many natural coastal protection features have been affected.

Minister Moran has allocated €450,000 to Rossbeigh, for the construction of a rock revetment.

Elsewhere, €150,000 has been allocated to undertake a Coastal Erosion and Flood Risk Management Study in the Ballyheigue, Banna, Carrahane and Brandon Bay areas.

A single study will be undertaken to cover these areas, given their proximity to one another.