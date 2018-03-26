Up to €6,000 worth of property taken in early-morning Castleisland burglary

Up to 6,000 euro in property was taken in a burglary which occurred in Castleisland in the early hours of this morning.

The burglary, which occurred in the early hours of this morning, took place at a shop in the town centre.

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the incident, and especially hope to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Castleisland town centre between the hours of 2.30am and 5am this morning.

Speaking on this afternoon’s Talkabout programme, Garda Sarah Jennings of Tralee Garda Station says there was also a significant amount of damage to the premises in question.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castleisland Garda Station on 066-7141204 or Tralee Garda Station on 066-7102300.