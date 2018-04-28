€57,000 allocated to tackle illegal dumping in Kerry

Funding has been allocated to tackle illegal dumping in Kerry.

€57,000 has been allocated to tackle illegal dumping, and will fund the installation of covert surveillance, the removal of illegally dumped waste, and a clean up of the River Lee estuary.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, says the funding aims to reduce illegal dumping and nuisance litter by providing funding for projects tackling the problem.

A wide range of clean-up and restorative projects led by community, environmental and sporting groups have been approved for funding here in Kerry.

Kerry County Council will now decide which projects receive funding.