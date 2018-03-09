Over €530,000 given by council to Tralee Bay Wetlands and Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre over two years

Over €530,000 was allocated to Tralee Bay Wetlands and Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre by Kerry County Council in 2015 and 2016.

The figures, which are contained in the local authority’s annual budgets, were given to Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin who tabled a motion on the matter.

Kerry County Council gave €230,000 to Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre over the period; the council has an outstanding loan balance of over €1.5 million on the facility.

The financial contributions to the €17 million centre, which opened in 2008, follows a historic subvention commitment from the former Killarney Town Council.

Over €304,000 was allocated to Tralee Bay Wetlands by the council.

The €4.5 million project opened in 2012.

Both facilities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Kerry County Council.

The council says it has strengthened management of both facilities.

The council also supports Ballybunion Health and Leisure Centre, which it has guaranteed will be operational until at least 2021.