€49,000 for agricultural shows in Kerry

€49,000 has been granted to Kerry for agricultural shows next year.

This is part of a national allocation of €812,000 by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, which will benefit almost 120 agricultural shows throughout the country in 2018.

The shows in Kerry set to receive a grant of €7,000 each are: Blennerville Pony Society, the Kerry Bog Pony Show, the Kingdom County Fair in Tralee, and the Dingle, Glencar, and Kilgarvan shows.

Minister for State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin and Fine Gael Kerry Senator, Paul Coghlan have welcomed the announcement.