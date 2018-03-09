€41,200 allocated to tackle illegal dumping in the county

Over €41,000 has been allocated to tackle illegal dumping in the county.

The funding was announced as part of the Anti-Dumping Initiative, which was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring.

Minister of State Brendan Griffin says covert surveillance, smart technology and the installation of CCTV cameras will form a central part of this crackdown.

He adds illegal dumping is a blight on communities, and it demonstrates a complete lack of respect for other people and for the environment.

The funding of €41,200, which will be allocated in two phases, will target a total of 12 sites in the county.