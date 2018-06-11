€400,000 funding allocated to new apprenticeship programme at IT Tralee

€400,000 in funding has been allocated to a new apprenticeship at the Institute of Technology Tralee.

It’s one of 10 institutes nationally to benefit from a total of €8 million for programmes in 13 trades.

The course to be run at IT Tralee is in Agricultural Mechanisation.





This funding announced today will enable the 10 Institutes of Technology to purchase equipment and update their infrastructure to deliver new modernised courses in 13 apprenticeship trades.

Nationally, the €8 million government investment will support an estimated 2,300 additional apprentices.

€400,000 will be used to facilitate the Agricultural Mechanisation course at IT Tralee.

Announcing the funding, Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton said apprenticeships were one of the great casualties of the recession, with registrations falling by 80% over the period.

He says the Government is committed to more than doubling the number of new apprentices registered to 9,000 by 2020, and expanding further into new areas.