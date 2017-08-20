Over €40,000 allocated to Kerry childcare centres

Over €40,000 has been allocated to childcare centres in Kerry.

The Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone has announced funding of €1.2 million nationally under the School Age Childcare Capital Scheme to improve childcare services.

Keel TD and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffn and Ballyheigue Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil are both welcoming the announcement.

Among those to benefit in Kerry are Cumann Iosaef Community Preschool, Tralee; Buddies Creche and Childcare Facility, Ballyduff; Curam Leanaí Na Dromoda, Caherciveen; and Milltown Childcare Centre, all of which are to get €5,000.

All Kerry beneficiaries: –

Cumann Iosaef Community Preschool, Tralee €5,000

Milltown Childcare Centre €5,000

Sunflowers Childcare, Tralee €5,000

Camp Community Childcare €4,982.65

Shanakill Family Resource Centre, Tralee €2,550.00

Buddies Creche & Childcare Facility, Ballyduff, €4,944.28

Dromtacker Creche, IT Tralee, €4,970.00

Curam Leanaí Na Dromoda, Caherciveen €4,848.00

Busy B’s Breakfast Club & Afterschool, Currow, €3,007.54