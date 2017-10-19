Over €40 million for Kerry farmers under Basic Payments Scheme

Kerry farmers are to receive over €40 million (€40,295,541) under the 2017 Basic Payments Scheme.

The start of the 70% advance of the Basic Payment Scheme will benefit almost 7,000 (6,976) farmers in Kerry, according to Minister of State at the Department Tourism & Sport, Brendan Griffin.

Over €700 million will be paid to 111,000 farmers across the country.

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed also confirmed that the level of the advance payment is set at 70% for this year rather than 50% as provided for in the EU legislation.

The remaining 30% and other BPS-related payments such as Young Farmer Scheme and National Reserve top-ups will be paid in December.