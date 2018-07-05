€4 million ESB Networks project being rolled out in Dingle

New home batteries are due to be rolled out in homes as part of the ESB Networks’ €4 million Dingle Project in the next few weeks.

The new technology allows homes to store electricity and will allow the user to sell it to neighbours, as opposed to the national grid.

Part of the project will see five ambassadors from the area receive new technology from the company.





Anyone can apply to be an ambassador at www.esbnetworks.ie.

The closing date for applications is July 27th.

John Fitzgerald is ESB Networks Dingle Project Manager