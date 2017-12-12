Over €36,000 sanctioned for Comhairle na Mumhan football and hurling courses

Over €36,000 has been sanctioned for Comhairle na Mumhan to deliver football and hurling training courses in three Gaeltachtaí – including the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht in West Kerry.

Funding will also be shared with the West Cork Múscraí and Na Déise in Waterford.

Aire Stáit don Ghaeltacht Joe McHugh said he was pleased to announce the funding for the scheme which enables young people to enrich their Irish in a sporting environment.

The funding is being provided under the 20-Year Strategy for the Irish Language 2010-2030.