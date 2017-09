€33,600 has been sanctioned for Ballyferriter based Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne to employ an Irish language coordinator at Dingle’s Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne for the academic year.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Keel TD Brendan Griffin welcomed the grant for the school saying it an important role to play in the promotion of the Irish language.

The coordinator will be responsible for supporting students with little Irish so that they can optimise their education at the Pobalscoil.