Over €300,000 drawn down by Kerry businesses under Microenterprise Loan Fund

Over €300,000 has been drawn down by Kerry businesses under the Government’s Microenterprise Loan Fund.

Microfinance Ireland provides small loans through the scheme, which aims to help start-ups get set up and established businesses to expand.

€82,000 was drawn down in Kerry during the first three months of this year; a total of €100,000 for all of last year, and €120,000 in 2015.

The details were revealed by Minister for Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald who was responding to a Dáil question from Limerick Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins.