Over €300,000 in compensation paid to Kerry turf cutters

Over €300,000 has been paid in Kerry under the turf cutting compensation scheme over the past five years.

The figures were released to Galway East Fianna Fail TD Anne Rabbitte following a parliamentary question to Minister for Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Heather Humphreys.

Under an EU directive, turf cutting was banned on 53 raised bogs throughout Ireland, including Moanveanlagh outside Listowel.

This led to a compensation scheme being established in 2011.

It consists of a payment of €1,500 per annum, index-linked, for 15 years, or relocation, where feasible, to a non-designated bog along with a once-off payment of €500.

Since 2011, over €23 million has been paid around the country.

In Kerry, €303,800 has been paid to turf cutters since 2012.

Last year, almost €70,000 (€69,921) was paid in Kerry and in the first six months of 2017, over €53,000 was paid. (€53,235)