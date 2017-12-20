€30,000 Fáilte Ireland funding for Rose of Tralee

€30,000 in Fáilte Ireland funding has also been announced for the Rose of Tralee International Festival next year.

The festival will receive €15,000 as part of the tourism authority’s 2018 National Festivals and Events Programme and an additional €15,000 to pilot a new project to encourage more visitors from the Irish diaspora.

Minister of State Brendan Griffin said the additional will cover international marketing sales and digital, with the objective of increasing overseas visitor numbers to Tralee.