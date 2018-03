Kerry homeowners have spent €30 million on home improvements through the Home Renovation Incentive (HRI).

Since its launch in 2013, the scheme has facilitated 2,095 home improvement projects in Kerry.

These have had an average spend of €14,663 providing a boost to the Kerry economy and employment in the construction sector.

The Home Renovation Incentive provides homeowners with an income tax credit at 13.5% on qualifying expenditure on home improvement works.