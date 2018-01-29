€2 million research and development collaboration launched at Dairymaster

The CEO of Dairymaster says a new €2 million Research and Development partnership is like Star Trek for farms.

The new collaboration involves the global dairy equipment manufacturer headquartered in Causeway, IT Tralee, Science Foundation Ireland and Lero; the Irish software research centre.

Eight researchers will join the existing R&D team in Causeway to examine ways to improve efficiency on dairy farms.

CEO of Dairymaster, Dr Edmond Harty, says this will include artificial intelligence and autonomous systems:

Dairymaster, which was founded in 1968, employs 350 people and exports to 40 countries.

Director General of Science Foundation Ireland and Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government of Ireland Professor Mark Ferguson was on site for today’s launch: