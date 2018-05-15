Over €280,000 in funding for Kerry seafood projects

Over €280,000 in grant funding has been approved for coastal community projects.

It is part of a €2.7 million investment for over 140 projects by the Government and the EU announced by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.

In the South West Fisheries Local Action Group twelve projects have been selected for funding.

These include Star Seafoods Fish Sales, Kerry Aqua Terra, Taste Kerry, Tralee Oyster Fisheries Society, Fenit Development Association, Cromane Community Council and the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group’s Kerry Stranding Unit.