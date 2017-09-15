Over €280,000 allocated for Disabled Persons Grant Scheme in Kerry

Funding of over €283,666 has been allocated for the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme in Kerry.

The scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing council houses, including grab rails, disabled access ramps, and wet rooms, as well as extensions in cases of overcrowding.

Funding can also be used to improve or extend privately owned houses, where the occupant is approved for social housing.

Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin is welcoming the announcement, saying it’ll greatly improve the housing conditions for those living with disabilities.