€26,000 in funding awarded to tackle graffiti, dog fouling, and litter, in Kerry

€26,000 in funding has been awarded to tackle graffiti, dog fouling, and litter in Kerry.

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten has announced the funding under the 2018 Anti-Litter and Anti-Graffiti Awareness Grant Scheme (ALAGS).

The Scheme provides funding to local authorities to conduct public awareness and education campaigns at a community level targeting litter, dog fouling and graffiti.

Each local authority is responsible for selecting the suitable awareness projects that receive funding.