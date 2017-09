The deadline has passed and no-one has claimed a €250,000 Lotto prize bought in Kerry.

The winning Quick Pick ticket of the Lotto Plus 2 from Saturday the 17th of June was sold at Supervalu on Railway Road in Kenmare.

The owner of the winning ticket had 90 days to claim their prize, however despite appeals, the deadline passed on Friday and the money remained unclaimed.

The money now goes back into the lotto fund.