€244,000 allocated to four Kerry Gaeltacht organisations

Údarás na Gaeltachta has allocated almost a quarter of a million euro to four community development organisations in Kerry’s Gaeltacht regions.

In total €244,000 will be split between two organisations in West Kerry and two organisations in South Kerry.

Ballyferriter-based Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne Teo will receive €74,000 with a further €60,000 allocated Comhar Chumann Forbartha Leith Triúigh Teo in Cloghane-Brandon.

In South Kerry Comhchoiste Ghaeltachtaí Chiarraí Theas Teo will receive €61,000 with €49,000 going to Forbairt na Dromoda Teo.

The funding forms part of a national allocation of €1.8 million by Údarás na Gaeltachta.