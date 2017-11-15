€225,000 allocated to for Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne

Funding of €224,824 has been allocated for Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne.

Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands, Joe McHugh has sanctioned the operational grant for the 2017/18 school year.

It’ll be used to support the running of an activity programme on the Irish language in the West Kerry language planning area.

The Minister says Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne has been undertaking valuable work for many years to preserve and foster Irish as a community and household language.