€200,000 for rural recreation projects for Kerry

€200,000 in Government funding has been allocated to two rural recreation projects in Kerry.

This funding comes from the Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure Scheme, and is part of a €2.2 million allocation for 32 projects nationally.

It was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, with the funding aimed at improving walking trails, greenways and other recreational amenities.

In Kerry, the projects to benefit are Milltown Heritage and Recreational Trail for the development of a loop walk, and Caragh Lake Amenity Development to upgrade the public right of way; they’ll receive €100,000 each.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin and Deputy Michael Healy-Rae have welcomed the announcement.