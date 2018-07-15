Over €2.4 million worth of approved water works yet to be done in South and West Kerry MD

Over €2.4 million worth of approved water works are yet to be done in the South and West Kerry Municipal District.

Under the Minor Capital Works programme for the district, over a dozen projects are either requested, approved, underway or nearly complete, according to Kerry County Council.

The renewal of 7km of 4-inch mains in Callinafercy is one of the larger requested projects, with an estimated cost of €1.2 million, while projects in Portmagee, Killorglin and Castlemaine are underway.

A number of projects are now complete, including works in Dún Chaoin and Shannera.