Over €2.3 million has been allocated for housing adaptation grants for older people and people with disabilities in Kerry.

Seanad Leas Cathaoirleach, Kerry Senator Paul Coghlan is encouraging people to apply for the grants to help them stay in their own homes for longer.

The grants of up to €30,000 help people to adapt their homes to improve mobility and access.

The grant is 80% funded by the Department of Housing with the remainder covered by the local authority.