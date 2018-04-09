€2.25 million announced for ‘world-class’ cliff walk, viewing point and Blasket Centre

Fáilte Ireland, in partnership with the OPW, has today announced a major investment of €2.25 million in the Blasket Centre in Kerry, which will help to dramatically enhance the visitor experience at the heritage site. Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin T.D., visited the Blasket Island Visitor Centre today to see first-hand the way in which the investment will transform the site. He was joined by Fáilte Ireland’s Director of Product Development Orla Carroll and OPW Chairman Maurice Buckley. also included is Doncha Ó Conchuir, Manager Ionad an Bhlascaoid Mhór, left and Cllr Cosai Fitzgerald.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***NO REPRO FEE

The development of a cliff walk and viewing platform in Dún Chaoin – looking out towards the Blasket Islands –  could elevate its status of the site to that of the Cliffs of Moher.

Kerry TD, Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin today announced €2.25 million in funding for the project, which will also see significant upgrades to Ionad an Bhlacaoid west of Dingle.

It’s hoped – subject to planning – construction of the project will begin in 2019 with a view to being ready for Summer 2020.

Minister Griffin said the funding is part of a four million euro package for four key heritage sites along the Wild Atlantic Way, with West Kerry receiving the lion’s share of over 2.25 million.

The Minister said the cliff walk at the Blasket Centre in particular, will be world class:

 

Local Fine Gael Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald said the announcement is very exciting as it will help elevate the site’s visibility, perhaps even to that of the Cliffs of Moher:

