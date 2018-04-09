€2.25 million announced for ‘world-class’ cliff walk, viewing point and Blasket Centre

The development of a cliff walk and viewing platform in Dún Chaoin – looking out towards the Blasket Islands – could elevate its status of the site to that of the Cliffs of Moher.

Kerry TD, Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin today announced €2.25 million in funding for the project, which will also see significant upgrades to Ionad an Bhlacaoid west of Dingle.

It’s hoped – subject to planning – construction of the project will begin in 2019 with a view to being ready for Summer 2020.

Minister Griffin said the funding is part of a four million euro package for four key heritage sites along the Wild Atlantic Way, with West Kerry receiving the lion’s share of over 2.25 million.

The Minister said the cliff walk at the Blasket Centre in particular, will be world class:

Local Fine Gael Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald said the announcement is very exciting as it will help elevate the site’s visibility, perhaps even to that of the Cliffs of Moher: