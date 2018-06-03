€18,124 allocated to repair the sea wall on North Kerry way

Over €18,000 (€18,124) has been allocated to repair the sea wall on the North Kerry way.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin received confirmation from Minister Kevin Boxer Moran funding has been approved under the Minor Flood Mitigation and Coastal Protection Scheme.

The sea-wall was breached on January 4th last following inclement weather conditions which left the sea-wall in a precarious state.





Minister Griffin said Kerry County Council will now be able to carry out repairs which will allow the re-opening of the Kerries section of the North Kerry way.