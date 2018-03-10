€173,500 allocated for flood mitigation works in East Kerry

Over €173,000 has been allocated for flood mitigation works in East Kerry.

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, approved funding of €173,500 under the Minor Flood Mitigation Works Scheme to alleviate flooding in Foiladaune, Glenflesk.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae welcomed the announcement, saying the funding is sorely needed to protect people’s homes and property in the Glenflesk area.

He thanks Minister Moran for the allocation; however, he says he’ll continue efforts to ensure more funding will be provided to address serious flooding problems in the area.