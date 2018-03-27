€161,000 allocated by TII for the laying of water main on Killorglin N70

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has allocated €161,000 for the laying of water main on the N70 in Killorglin.

According to Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill, the TII has allocated funding for 660 metres of 160 millimetre uPVC water main to replace the two existing old water pipes between the Laune Bridge and Astellas facility.

It’s intended works will start mid-May and will be completed in six weeks, prior to the planned road upgrade works.

Cllr Cahill said replacement of the old cast iron pipes means long awaited improvement works to the Killorglin to Astellas Road will not now commence until September.