Over €16,000 allocated to Kerry to fund physical activity for older people

Over €16,000 has been allocated to 62 groups in Kerry to fund physical activity for older people.

It’s part of a national allocation of €300,000 under the Go for Life Grant Scheme, which is ran by Age and Opportunity and Sport Ireland.

The aim is to improve the health and wellbeing of older people, by providing them with opportunities to engage in physical activity and sport.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin made the announcement, and said the success of this scheme shows what can be achieved with a small investment.

Some of the Kerry recipients are Blackwater Women’s Group, Brosna Over 55s Club, and Coiste Forbartha Fionn Tra.

The successful Kerry groups are:

Abbeydorney / Kilflynn ARA

Annascaul ICA

Ard Curam Day Care Centre

Arthritis Ireland Kerry Branch

Baile Mhuire Ltd.

Ballybunion ARA

Ballyduff ARG

Ballyheigue Over 55’s Club

Ballyheigue Social Economy Ltd

Ballymacelligott ARA,

Beaufort Community Care

Beaufort GAA Club Healthy Club Project

Blackwater Women’s Group

Brosna Over 55s Club

Caherciveen ICA

Caherdashian Running Club

Camp ICA

Cara Probus Ladies Club

Castlegregory ICA

Castleisland ARA

Castleisland Day Care Centre

Castleisland Ladies Probus Club

Castlemaine Family Resource Centre FRC

Club 55 Asdee ARA

Coiste Forbartha Fionn Tra

Cumann Cabhrach na Sean

Currow-Currans ARA,

DeafHear.ie (Kerry office)

Derryquay ICA

Dromid ICA

Duagh Community Development Limited

Glencar Community Care

Glencar ICA Kerry

Glow Womens Group

Kerry Recreation & Sports Partnership

Kerry Stroke Group

Kilcummin Community Care

Kilcummin ICA

Killarney ARA,

KWOTE (Killarney Women’s Organisation for Training and Empowerment)

Listry Community Council Ltd.

Lyreacrompane CDA (Over 55s Club)

Moyvane ICA,

Muckross ICA

North Kerry Rural Women’s Group

Over 55’s Social Club

Probus ’97 Club Tralee

Probus Chorca Dhuibhne Club

Retired Nurses Association

Scartaglin Social Action for Elderly

Seanoiri na Dromoda

Shannow Family Resource Centre Ltd FRC

Sliabh Luachra Active Retired Network

Sliabh Luachra ARA

Spa/Fenit ICA

Tarbert Bridewell ARA

Tralee Ladies ’99 Probus Club

Tralee Scotia Probus Group

Valentia ARA

Waterville ARA

Woman 2000

Women in Agriculture