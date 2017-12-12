Over €16,000 allocated to Kerry to fund physical activity for older people

Over €16,000 has been allocated to 62 groups in Kerry to fund physical activity for older people.
It’s part of a national allocation of €300,000 under the Go for Life Grant Scheme, which is ran by Age and Opportunity and Sport Ireland.
The aim is to improve the health and wellbeing of older people, by providing them with opportunities to engage in physical activity and sport.
Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin made the announcement, and said the success of this scheme shows what can be achieved with a small investment.
Some of the Kerry recipients are Blackwater Women’s Group, Brosna Over 55s Club, and Coiste Forbartha Fionn Tra.
The successful Kerry groups are:
Abbeydorney / Kilflynn ARA
Annascaul ICA
Ard Curam Day Care Centre
Arthritis Ireland Kerry Branch
Baile Mhuire Ltd.
Ballybunion ARA
Ballyduff ARG
Ballyheigue Over 55’s Club
Ballyheigue Social Economy Ltd
Ballymacelligott ARA,
Beaufort Community Care
Beaufort GAA Club Healthy Club Project
Blackwater Women’s Group
Brosna Over 55s Club
Caherciveen ICA
Caherdashian Running Club
Camp ICA
Cara Probus Ladies Club
Castlegregory ICA
Castleisland ARA
Castleisland Day Care Centre
Castleisland Ladies Probus Club
Castlemaine Family Resource Centre FRC
Club 55 Asdee ARA
Coiste Forbartha Fionn Tra
Cumann Cabhrach na Sean
Currow-Currans ARA,
DeafHear.ie (Kerry office)
Derryquay ICA
Dromid ICA
Duagh Community Development Limited
Glencar Community Care
Glencar ICA Kerry
Glow Womens Group
Kerry Recreation & Sports Partnership
Kerry Stroke Group
Kilcummin Community Care
Kilcummin ICA
Killarney ARA,
KWOTE (Killarney Women’s Organisation for Training and Empowerment)
Listry Community Council Ltd.
Lyreacrompane CDA (Over 55s Club)
Moyvane ICA,
Muckross ICA
North Kerry Rural Women’s Group
Over 55’s Social Club
Probus ’97 Club Tralee
Probus Chorca Dhuibhne Club
Retired Nurses Association
Scartaglin Social Action for Elderly
Seanoiri na Dromoda
Shannow Family Resource Centre Ltd FRC
Sliabh Luachra Active Retired Network
Sliabh Luachra ARA
Spa/Fenit ICA
Tarbert Bridewell ARA
Tralee Ladies ’99 Probus Club
Tralee Scotia Probus Group
Valentia ARA
Waterville ARA
Woman 2000
Women in Agriculture