€15 million will be made available for rural towns and villages across Ireland including Kerry

€15 million in funding will be available by Rural and Community Development Minister Michael Ring, for rural towns and villages across Ireland including Kerry.

The funds will be made available through the 2018 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

That’s according to Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, who says he wants to encourage towns and villages in Kerry to work with Kerry County Council in preparing innovative and well-thought-out projects under the scheme.

Over the next 15 months, up to 200 towns and villages throughout the country- including Kerry- will benefit from funding under the scheme, which will be made available through Local Authorities to support rural regeneration.

The scheme is specifically targeted at rural towns and villages with populations of less than 10,000 and will again be administered in Kerry through Kerry County Council.

In order to avail of funding through the scheme, Kerry County Council will be required to advertise for expressions of interest from towns and villages.

It will then select proposals for development into detailed applications to be submitted to the Department by the end of June.

The final project selection will be made in July by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Successful projects will be expected to commence by year-end and can run throughout 2019