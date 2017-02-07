€142,325 awarded to SKDP for social farming project

€142,325 in funding has been awarded to the South Kerry Development Partnership.

The investment is for the provision a Social Farming Model Project in the region.

The funding has been approved by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed under the CEDRA Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

Funds totalling €804,825 have been made available for initiatives to promote and develop social farming projects in rural areas.

The Minister awarded funding of €542,325 to two social farming projects as part of a competitive tender process under the CEDRA scheme.

The first project contract was awarded to the Leitrim Development Company to develop and implement a Social Farming Network across Ireland with funding of €400,000.

The second project was awarded to South Kerry Development Partnership with funding of €142,325 for the provision of a Social Farming Model Project with national benefits.

Social farming is the practice of offering, on a voluntary basis, farming and horticultural participation in a farming environment as a choice to people who avail of a range of therapeutic day support services.

Kerry Fine Gael deputy Brendan Griffin said this was a very welcome investment.

He commended George Kelly and South Kerry Development for pursuing this project, which he said will benefit many Kerry people.