Over €130,000 paid to company that manages PR/communications for UHK

Over €130,000 was paid to the company that manages public relations and communications for University Hospital Kerry.

UHK is one of the nine hospitals within the South/South West Hospital Group, which have their public relations and communications managed by Heneghan PR.

Heneghan PR started working with the hospital group in April of 2016.

The South/South West Hospital Group paid Heneghan PR over €38,759 in 2016, and nearly €91,889 last year.

The information was revealed to Radio Kerry, following a Freedom of Information request.