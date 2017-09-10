Over €120,000 in funding approved for Kerry Social Farming Project

€123,000 in funding has been approved for Kerry’s Social Farming Project.

The announcement was made by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed, who visited the project in recent months.

It is part of almost €370,000 in grants, which will see two other similar projects in Leitrim and Cork get allocations.

Social farming allows people, who are availing of a range of health service supports, the opportunity to participate in farming activities in their local area.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin said this is a progressive project and welcomed the funding announcement.