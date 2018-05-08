€120,000 allocated to strategic tourism projects on the Dingle Peninsula

€120,000 has been announced for two strategic tourism projects on the Dingle Peninsula.

Under the Tourism Management Development Scheme, support has been granted to Coiste Shlí Chorca Dhuibhne for the Dingle Way walking route.

The Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance will also receive funding support under the scheme approved by Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin said the 178km walking route will be developed as a central part of the tourism industry in the region.

Minister Griffin said it’s intended a Tourism Officer will be employed to assist the committee and stakeholders in upgrading the route to world standard.

Funding will also be provided to the Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance to develop new packages and tours referencing Gaeltacht themes and the Wild Atlantic Way – with particular focus on smaller villages in the region.

Minister Griffin said the €120,000 in additional funding will complement ongoing grassroots efforts of tourism organisations in the local community.