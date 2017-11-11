Over €118,000 fundraised for young Killarney man injured in fall

Over €118,000 has been fundraised for a young Killarney man that suffered spinal damage in a fall from his bike in Killarney National Park.

16-year-old Ian O’Connell from Pinewood Estate, Killarney suffered damage to his neck and spine, and is currently in Dublin receiving treatment following the incident on August 16th.

The fifth-year student of St Brendan’s College, Killarney faces up to two years treatment and rehabilitation.

Ian’s GAA club, Spa GAA and numerous other sporting and voluntary organisations, including anglers and golfers, on both sides of the Kerry/Cork border organised fundraisers, and this week a cheque for €118,534.89 was presented to the Ian O’Connell Fund.

Funds are continuing to come in and a bank account has been set up at AIB, Main St, Killarney:

Account Name: Ian O’Connell Fund

Account Number: 64056025

Sort Code: 936332

BIC: AIBKIE2D

IBAN: IE24AIBK93633264056025